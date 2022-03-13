Hopes for a return to live performances

Conversation about the arts in Singapore is often dominated by its economic value, real and perceived. The fact that the Government has stepped up with an Arts and Culture Resilience Package, totalling $75 million in the past two years and topped up with another $12 million to support recovery in the arts and cultural sector in this year's Budget, is one measure of the economic value of art.

There is no doubt that the arts and cultural sector needs - and welcomes - the financial relief. But more than monetary aid, what the performing arts community truly desires is to get back on stage. Most of the performing arts have been on a long hiatus, with some art forms suffering more than others. Singers and wind musicians, for example, have been far more restricted than actors and dancers as their modes of expression were perceived to carry higher risk of Covid-19 transmission. But the hunger for live performances is reflected in the take-up rate for the venue hire subsidy.