Himalayan tragedy's lesson for nations

Eight years after a cloudburst in the central Himalayas caused massive flooding in India's Uttarakhand state with the loss of 5,700 lives, another flash flood, caused by a suspected glacier breach, sent a torrent of water and mud down the Upper Alaknanda Valley, cutting off more than a dozen villages, damaging two downstream dams, and killing at least 26. The count may rise steeply when the nearly 200 or so missing people are accounted for. Once again, the climate crisis and degradation of the ecology that lies behind the phenomenon has come plainly, and painfully, into view. All of Asia must take note of the tragedy and its lessons. This will by no means be the region's last natural disaster.

What also needs to be made clear is this: Water is a scarce resource and the ever-increasing demand for it makes efficient storage and distribution a national imperative for all. The prosperity of the Pakistani and Indian halves of the Punjab is in no small measure due to the canal system left by the British. Likewise, hydropower is a cheaper source of energy than fossil fuels and, therefore, there is a strong case for harnessing it for use. India's founding prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru enthused about the first major hydel project being a "temple of modern India", although he soon reversed position and lamented about the "disease of gigantism" in development projects. That disease remains largely uncured across Asia.