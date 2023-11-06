The Straits Times says

Helping workers cope, businesses thrive

The National Wages Council (NWC) has intervened in the Singapore economy by recommending that employers should consider giving a one-off lump sum payment to employees in the year ahead in order to help workers cope with rising living costs. This is the first time in more than a decade that the council has included this recommendation in its annual guidelines. It has also called on employers to consider giving a larger sum to lower- to middle-income employees. The guidelines, which have been accepted by the Government, appear amid an uncertain economic outlook that required the council to strike a balance between cushioning inflation for workers while keeping business costs manageable, with some employers facing subdued demand.

The need for a sustainable balance is crucial. The NWC affirmed that wage growth should be in line with productivity growth. It stands to reason that, taking into account sustained productivity growth over the longer term, employers should ensure that wages continue to reflect increased labour productivity. However, there are uncertainties ahead, and not all companies are doing well or face improved prospects. Hence, the NWC proposed a calibrated approach to wage rises. Employers who have done well and have positive business prospects should reward their employees with built-in wage increases and variable payments commensurate with employers’ performance and employees’ contributions.

