Help the arts scene live long and prosper

The year 2002 was a banner one for the arts scene, witnessing the founding of Checkpoint Theatre, experimental band The Observatory, STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery and independent bookstore Wardah Books. The year was capped off by the grand opening of Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay. As these companies celebrate their 20th anniversaries, it is timely to look back on their achievements and take note of the remarkable growth of the arts scene in Singapore in the past two decades. It is easy to forget that their successes were not a given.

The Esplanade, for example, opened in the wake of the Sept 11 terrorist attacks and the Bali bombings. Singapore's economy was then shrinking. There were worries that the arts venue might become a white elephant and homegrown arts groups fretted that it might suck up sponsorship and would prefer imported shows at the expense of made-in-Singapore works. But the venue has helped push Singapore creators to greater heights. The Dim Sum Dollies got their start at the modest Recital Studio as a small show called Cabaret: A Single Woman. Now they fill the 1,950-seat Theatre for weeks at a stretch.