Heartland shops play a vital social role

Receiving approval for upgrading works in the common areas of heartland shops is set to get easier, under proposed changes to the law that have been introduced in Parliament. Now, 100 per cent of heartland shop owners have to approve the upgrading for works to go ahead. This threshold will be lowered to 75 per cent under an amendment in the Housing and Development Bill. This change, first mooted in Parliament in 2020, reflects the imperative of helping HDB shops remain relevant and competitive.

One of the initiatives to help them do so is the Revitalisation of Shops Scheme. The scheme was introduced in 2007 to support shop owners and merchant associations to improve the vibrancy and competitiveness of HDB shops by co-funding the upgrading of common areas and promotional events. The enhancement of the scheme in 2016 involved co-funding for the upgrading of the common area, co-funding for promotional events, rent-free periods for tenants to renovate their shops, and a start-up fund for the formation of merchants’ associations. Revitalisation has benefited more than 4,600 shops in 57 HDB town centres and neighbourhood centres. Under the law as it stands, however, the support of all shop owners is required for upgrading works to commence. The move to lower the threshold for upgrading to take place to three-quarters of shop owners approving it therefore would allow more precincts to benefit. HDB retailers would welcome the latest move because it advances their interests amid the competition they face in an ever-evolving commercial landscape.

