Healthcare workers deserve respect

Instances of healthcare workers and staff from Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) being shunned, because of the coronavirus outbreak there, are a sad indictment of unwarranted panic among some Singaporeans. The hospital has a cluster of Covid-19 cases, among whom are healthcare workers themselves. There are reports of other healthcare workers being told that they are not welcome at their place of accommodation by landlords who have heard that they work at TTSH. Commendably, the authorities are trying to support such employees by ensuring that they have accommodation through this difficult period. However, official intervention of this kind should not be necessary.

Memories are fresh of healthcare workers being shunned by commuters on public transport early on during the pandemic last year. On the home front, it was reported in February last year that landlords who evicted tenants who were on leave of absence, home quarantine or based on nationality during the coronavirus outbreak may get their addresses barred from being used for future work pass applications. Other restrictions included barring such landlords from renting out flats to foreign work pass holders in the future. The authorities intervened decisively to stop Covidophobia from victimising the innocent. It is regrettable the Government had to step in to stem selfish tendencies that would not have existed had more Singaporeans been aware of what was at stake collectively during the pandemic.