Healthcare workers deserve respect

Instances of healthcare workers and staff from Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) being shunned, because of the coronavirus outbreak there, are a sad indictment of unwarranted panic among some Singaporeans. The hospital has a cluster of Covid-19 cases, among whom are healthcare workers themselves. There are reports of other healthcare workers being told that they are not welcome at their place of accommodation by landlords who have heard that they work at TTSH. Commendably, the authorities are trying to support such employees by ensuring that they have accommodation through this difficult period. However, official intervention of this kind should not be necessary.

Memories are fresh of healthcare workers being shunned by commuters on public transport early on during the pandemic last year. On the home front, it was reported in February last year that landlords who evicted tenants who were on leave of absence, home quarantine or based on nationality during the coronavirus outbreak may get their addresses barred from being used for future work pass applications. Other restrictions included barring such landlords from renting out flats to foreign work pass holders in the future. The authorities intervened decisively to stop Covidophobia from victimising the innocent. It is regrettable the Government had to step in to stem selfish tendencies that would not have existed had more Singaporeans been aware of what was at stake collectively during the pandemic.

The reality is that healthcare workers operate on the front line of the fight against Covid-19. Naturally, therefore, they are closest to patients affected by the disease. In spite of all the measures that they take to protect themselves and others, infections do occur. However, just as with cases in the wider community, those infections are dealt with promptly. The Government ring-fences outbreaks to check their onward spread. Nationally, the TraceTogether programme employs contact tracing, or the identification of and the following-up on persons who may have come into contact with someone infected with the disease, in order to help the contacts be treated. The national effort against Covid-19 is under way.

That is the ecosystem in which healthcare workers function. To treat them shabbily casts doubts on the overall national framework designed to keep Singaporeans safe. It also means faulting them for the honourable work they do. They work long and hard looking after Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients. Their welfare should be of personal concern to all residents. It is unfair and simply wrong to cast aspersions and shun them. Singaporeans applauded front liners from their windows and balconies in the fight against Covid-19 in March last year. They continue to deserve respect for the commendable work they do.