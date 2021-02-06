Health, safety the focus of TraceTogether

Parliament has approved legislation which restricts the use of personal contact tracing data in criminal investigations to only serious crimes, such as murder and terrorism, with assurances of safeguards to protect people's data. This occurred after a public outcry when it was revealed that the police could use TraceTogether data for criminal investigations as well as for contact tracing. The safeguards in place include deleting TraceTogether and SafeEntry data for Covid-19 contact tracing from government servers when the coronavirus pandemic is over, as well as encrypting any extracted data used for investigations by the police and restricting its use to only seven categories of serious crimes.

In doing so, Parliament has sought to strike a workable balance between the twin necessities of public trust and public safety. Public trust was injured when, contrary to an assurance that data from TraceTogether would not be used for any purpose but contact tracing, it was later revealed that such data was indeed not exempt from the purview of the Criminal Procedure Code for criminal investigations. Questions emerged over whether TraceTogether could become a new surveillance tool. While there would be nothing illegal in using the data to track down suspected criminals, Singaporeans wondered why that had not been stated upfront. This has since been clarified as being an honest mistake.