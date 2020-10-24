Hard decisions ahead as support tapers

Over $5.5 billion will be paid out to employers under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) of wage subsidies this month, benefiting some 1.9 million local employees. It is the third such payout since the scheme was announced in the Budget in February. It brings the total amount disbursed under the scheme to more than $21.5 billion. The scheme was recently extended to cover wages paid up to March next year for sectors harder hit by the Covid-19 crisis, and up to December this year for sectors that are managing well. Those in the aviation, tourism and built environment sectors get the highest tier of support, followed by those in food services, retail, arts and entertainment, land transport, and marine and offshore.

While the JSS has been a welcome move to cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic, the scheme - whose subsidy levels were reduced starting from September - may not be enough on its own to save some firms and jobs. There is uncertainty over whether employees' wage levels can be maintained, now that the National Wages Council has given companies the go-ahead to implement temporary wage cuts to save jobs. The council had in March urged firms to reduce non-wage costs first before cutting salaries. But Singapore's economy has since entered a recession, with the resident unemployment rate hitting 4.5 per cent in August.

Extending the JSS indefinitely will deplete state coffers. Funds should instead be calibrated so that sectors which need the most help will continue to get it. At the same time, it will be increasingly harder to prop up weaker companies. Whether they fold, and whether unemployment spikes sharply as a result, depends on how quickly these firms can transform or even pivot to a different industry. The authorities will have to monitor closely any signs of distress, such as industry and firm-level data on non-performing loans, business cessation numbers and applications for loan moratoriums, and fire sales of assets.

Despite all efforts, the reality is that some firms will have to downsize or close. With this, support for jobs may need to shift towards support for workers, especially the lower-income, middle- aged ones, and those who are retrenched. Many suggestions have been put forth and debated in Parliament, including redundancy insurance, a minimum wage, and temporary universal basic income. Another option is to fine-tune existing schemes, such as through higher Workfare Income Supplement payouts, widening the eligibility criteria for the Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme, or making the Jobs Growth Incentive - whose wage subsidies are doubled for local hires aged 40 and above - longer term in duration. Hard decisions lie ahead in the coming months for many firms, but help is at hand for those that are viable.