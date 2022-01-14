GST hike: There's no good time to do it

Amid rising inflation, there are natural concerns about the impending increase in the goods and services tax (GST) which is scheduled to rise from 7 per cent to 9 per cent sometime before 2025.

One is that the increase may come at a time when households and businesses have to cope with rising cost pressures. Headline inflation was running at a nine-year high of 3.8 per cent in November and may go up further during the first half of 2022. Core inflation which excludes accommodation and private road transport costs may also rise from its current level of 1.6 per cent.