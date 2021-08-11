Grim climate report calls for urgent action

The report released this week by the United Nations' top climate science body - the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) - is remarkable for the breadth of the science assessed and for the clarity of the peril humanity is facing. The work carried out by 234 authors from 66 nations, including Singapore, cited about 14,000 scientific papers and took several years to compile. The aim was to produce the most up-to-date assessment of climate science, its causes, how climate change has developed in recent decades and where the world is heading in terms of impacts, especially extreme weather events.

The bottom-line messages are stark, not only for Singapore but also globally. Humans are squarely to blame for climate change, the report says. Greenhouse gas emissions - mainly from burning fossil fuels but also from agriculture and deforestation - are driving rapid planetary warming at speeds unprecedented in human history. And that pace is quickening. Some of the changes happening now, such as rising sea levels, are also irreversible. For Singapore, the future is hotter extremes, sharper bursts of rain but also longer dry periods. And rising sea levels - perhaps 1m by 2100 and nearly 7m by 2300 if carbon dioxide emissions keep rising.