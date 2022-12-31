Greet 2023 with cheer and care

It is but natural that the countdown to the new year should attract Singaporeans in strength. About 500,000 revellers are expected to turn up at the Marina Bay area today to participate in festivities in person after a two-year break. The coronavirus pandemic, which blighted the physical lives of many and affected the economic lives of all, disrupted the rhythms of social life as well. That was so, not least during annual events such as Chinese New Year, Christmas, Deepavali, Hari Raya Puasa, New Year and Vesak Day. Festive occasions are meant to bring together communities, whether religious or secular, to celebrate the passage of time. This is how societies keep their collective sanity in the midst of everyday change.

Covid-19 attacked that sanity for two years in a row by interrupting the cyclical movements of time. Singaporeans, who are by nature gregarious, were left unsteadied as Covid-19 cut the ground under their feet – they were accustomed to gathering together on occasions that belonged to more than just a few individuals or families. It is the cultural significance of social gatherings in the physical that will be reaffirmed today at Marina Bay. The Urban Redevelopment Authority said it is expecting a crowd of up to 500,000, similar to numbers from before the pandemic. This return to normal bears testimony to Singapore’s capacity to bounce back from an epidemiological threat so severe that it could have caused deep social divisions that would have scarred the common culture of this country.