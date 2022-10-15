Green power vital for Asean's future

If there are two key messages for Asean this year, it is that energy security is paramount, and the impact of climate change is worsening and represents a growing threat to the lives, property and economies in this part of the world. South-east Asia is among the regions that are most vulnerable to climate impacts, especially its coastal mega cities and its agricultural sector. It is also one of the most dynamic and rapidly growing economic centres, a powerhouse of the future in the making with a population twice that of the United States. To date, the region has powered that economic miracle mostly with fossil fuels. But as its economies grow, demand for energy - and especially electricity - is increasing rapidly.

Last month, the Asean Centre for Energy released its latest energy outlook for the region. It found that if the region fails to adopt sweeping green policies, imports of fossil fuels will increase. South-east Asia could become a net importer of gas this decade, for example. Higher import bills will become a greater drain on national finances and increased fossil fuel use will also mean more air pollution and respiratory-related illnesses. The Asean energy paper said that without new energy policies, greenhouse gas emissions are projected to reach 6.7 billion tonnes of CO2-equivalent per year in 2050, up from 1.82 billion tonnes in 2020, making it one of the top polluting regions on the planet. This would further fuel global climate change and worsen the impacts on countries. Policies that are needed include those that support renewable energy investment, energy efficiency steps in the home, offices and industry and electric vehicles.