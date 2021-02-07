Green opportunities for the little red dot

The travel industry is taking the opportunity to reboot this year, with businesses upgrading their facilities and attractions during this downtime. Despite the fact that visitor arrivals are at their lowest in about four decades, attractions like Haw Par Villa and Resorts World Sentosa are sprucing up venues and expanding their offerings in preparation for the post-Covid-19 future. This gap year offers an invaluable opportunity for industries to rethink their strategies as the pandemic brings both crisis and opportunity. The Singapore Green Plan 2030, announced last week, is a new initiative to ramp up Singapore’s sustainability drive. While targets have yet to be announced, if previous plans are anything to go by, the Government has a track record of setting and meeting green targets. The travel sector could look at how the industry can amp up its green credentials.

Avid travellers around the world are becoming more aware of issues like carbon footprint and eco-friendly travel. From Segway city tours to carbon tax offsets, there are policies which can be implemented more broadly, and voluntarily, by travel businesses here to attract new generations of eco-conscious travellers. Other industries, too, can seize the day. With work from home becoming a part of the new normal, transport needs could change drastically. For Singaporeans grumbling about high certificate of entitlement prices and traffic, the new norm could be subscribing to car sharing services such as BlueSG. Such services are a greener, cost-saving alternative to car ownership. The loss-making firm could possibly turn around its business if it capitalises smartly on changing consumer expectations and the Government’s green push.