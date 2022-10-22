Green economy pact the way forward

The signing of a trailblazing agreement between Singapore and Australia this week will see the two countries intensifying cooperation in the green economy by targeting new areas such as sustainable agriculture and green shipping corridors. Under the Singapore-Australia Green Economy Agreement, both countries will embark on 17 joint initiatives for a start, such as developing a list of environmental goods and services with an eye to reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers. It will reduce hurdles to cross-border trade in clean energy, for example. Other highlights include a partnership to promote business engagements in trade and investment in green sectors, and research collaboration in several vanguard areas. The signing of the pact, witnessed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, was the key outcome of the 7th Singapore-Australia Leaders’ Meeting held in Canberra.

That the agreement is the first of its kind among countries attests to the extremely close relations of trust that exist between Singapore and Australia across a range of fields. In 2015, the two nations elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which encompasses trade, defence, science and innovation, education and the arts, the digital economy, and more. The Green Economy Agreement, which will facilitate trade and investment in environmental goods and services, strengthen environmental governance, and contribute efforts to building global capacity to address climate change, is a product of a legacy that makes the two countries natural partners in global affairs.