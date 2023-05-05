Governing for the public good

The Chandler Good Government Index, which ranks the capabilities and effectiveness of 104 governments around the world, has placed Singapore at the top of the league in 2023. The index highlights Singapore’s performance in the areas of leadership and foresight, strong institutions, financial stewardship, an attractive marketplace, and helping people to rise. However, the Republic has not done equally well in the two areas of robust laws and policies, and global influence and reputation.

While a single assessment cannot be taken as a definitive account of Singapore’s strengths (or weaknesses), the Chandler report draws attention to the vital necessity of good governance in the everyday life of nations. Good governance equips countries to cope with interconnected crises, such as those that are occurring now with the war in Ukraine, biting inflation around the world, and the threat of deglobalisation created by strategic dissonance among the great powers of the United States, China and Russia.