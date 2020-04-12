Good ground-up initiatives in bad times

Volunteers make an important difference to the lives of others in good times. Naturally, they make even more of a difference in bad times. The coronavirus pandemic is imposing severe medical and economic costs on society and has psychological consequences as well. In the midst of the crisis, Singapore is witnessing the happy appearance of voluntary, ground-up initiatives by public-spirited individuals and groups trying to help the vulnerable and others find their way through challenges. The circuit breaker period, in particular, has concentrated minds on the need to practise safe distancing measures. However, that distancing is only physical. It is not social in the sense that people obviously should not reduce their personal commitment and contribution to society in general and the vulnerable in particular.

In one commendable initiative, some people have started to sew their own masks at home, whether to wear them on grocery runs or to give them to family, friends and charity. More people are ready to hop on the do-it-yourself bandwagon as a new nationwide movement takes hold on social media. Called Masks Sewn With Love, it features an online tutorial video that shows people how to stitch them. In another initiative, several national athletes have stepped up to get technical help for children, given a shortage of laptops and tablets as schools move to home-based learning. Many students do not own such devices.

These initiatives register the importance of people coming together spontaneously to face a national crisis. Of course, it is impossible for individuals and even groups to tackle the multi-dimensional consequences of this sudden and malevolent disruption of life in Singapore. Much of that responsibility rests with the authorities, who intervene decisively at various stages of the unfolding crisis. Still, individuals can come together to reassure others that no one is alone in these times.