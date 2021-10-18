Global will needed to head off hunger

Last year's Nobel Peace Prize went to the World Food Programme for its efforts to combat hunger. That brought attention to the cause, but the world's willingness to avert a preventable crisis seems to remain half-hearted. After two decades of decline, the number of people facing hunger has been on the rise since the mid-2010s. It worsened dramatically in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic rippled across the globe. Nearly 10 per cent of the world's population - up to 811 million people - are estimated to be undernourished. More than half live in Asia: some 306 million in South Asia and 49 million in South-east Asia.

The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2021 report says year-round access to adequate quantities of food is denied to more than two billion people because of conflicts, climate extremes and economic downturns. Healthy diets are out of reach for three billion, largely because they cannot afford them. The pandemic's impact is under study, but it is estimated that up to 132 million more people went hungry because of resulting economic hardships. Sustainable Development Goals adopted in 2015 call for ending world hunger, achieving food security and promoting sustainable agriculture by 2030. But it is already clear that the zero hunger goal will be missed by a margin of nearly 660 million people - of which some 30 million may be attributable to the lasting effects of the pandemic.