Glasgow climate deal provides new hope

The two-week United Nations global climate summit in Glasgow had been billed as the last and best hope to save the planet, with a goal of keeping to a 1.5 deg C limit on global warming compared with pre-industrial levels. Beyond that threshold lurks disaster in the form of deadly heat waves and other extreme weather events, sea-level rises and the destruction of habitats including up to 90 per cent of coral reefs. Worryingly, the world has already warmed 1.1 deg C above pre-industrial levels. The best part of the climate deal struck at the weekend was that it reflected a new determination mustered by nations to wean their economies off fossil fuels, which are the main cause of global warming.

The acute disappointment, however, was that pledges in Glasgow did not go far enough and leaves the world on track for a 1.8 deg C of global warming. For many, the other big letdown was that the commitment to end fossil fuels use was diluted such that the final wording called for a "phase down" of coal - responsible for about 40 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions each year - rather than a "phase out". Still, it was no small victory that fossil fuels were, for the first time, explicitly included in a global climate agreement.