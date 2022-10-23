The Sunday Times says

Giving space to animals in Singapore

The increase in the number of otters nationwide to 170 has led the National Parks Board (NParks) to take an integrated approach to managing their population. It includes relocating them and possible sterilisation in the long term. The decision comes after reports of otters becoming a public nuisance. They have invaded a home in Bukit Timah to devour more than 40 pet fishes, and they have attacked a man taking a walk in the Botanic Gardens.

It was essential for the authorities to strike a balance between their claim to Singapore’s natural habitat and the right of Singaporeans to not be threatened by the foraging habits of otters. This balance is part of a larger attempt to manage the human-wildlife contest for living space amid the continuing momentum of Singapore’s physical development. For example, otters were a rare sight in the 1980s but have returned as a result of the cleaning and greening of waterways where they naturally live.

