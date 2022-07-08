Giving owners a wider range of options

Concerns raised online and in Parliament after the announcement that four Housing Board blocks in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 were picked for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) have thrown light on the inherent challenges of public housing redevelopment exercises. Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Nadia Ahmad Samdin acknowledged as much when she noted that Sers is a blunt instrument as it affects residents of an identified estate, but that there cannot be one-size-fits-all solutions, given the diversity of home owners and available housing schemes.

What is heartening, then, is that policymakers and the HDB have been quick to respond and come up with fresh rehousing and lease options that will help ensure that home owners are not disadvantaged as a result of an important redevelopment programme such as Sers.