Gifting time and effort to effect change

The number of charitable foundations in Singapore has grown substantially over the past decade. Out of 91 foundations here, 40 per cent have been registered as charities since 2011. And they do more than simply dole out cash handouts to causes. The new catchphrase is strategic philanthropy, as opposed to outright charity. This means donors are looking at the long term, providing more sustained support for projects and looking to use their donations to engineer real change for social good. Such philanthropy can do much to buttress gaps in social policy. In the wake of the pandemic, where issues of income inequality and class divisions have gained currency in mainstream discourse, such philanthropic work can do much to address real needs as well as redress the imbalances. This is part of a global trend which has also seen billionaires such as Mr Warren Buffett and Mr Bill Gates pledging to give away much of their fortunes.

These foundations give out sums in the hundreds of thousands and millions. But as the recent President's Volunteerism and Philanthropy Awards prove, one does not need to be wealthy to give back to society. While the awards recognised just 12 individuals and organisations for their contributions, there are hundreds more ordinary Singaporeans who have also stepped up in the past two trying years to help. People who cannot afford to give money have instead been giving their time and their expertise to bring about social change. Social media here is replete with many examples of grassroots-level enterprises, groups and individuals who have stepped up to do everything from refurbishing gadgets for needy students to helping older hawkers get online exposure. Singapore has indeed had a long history of self-help organisations and rich philanthropists all of which have helped meet people's needs in the early years of its history. Such generosity and kindness are still needed in the 21st century even though social and economic infrastructure has improved greatly. Everyone has a role to play in building this city of good.