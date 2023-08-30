Getting used to working from office again

Making a virtue out of necessity is not always a good idea. Employees benefited from working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, when economic necessity forced both them and employers to break from the traditional practice of workers turning up in the office ritually five days a week. However, it appears that the alteration of organisational behaviour obliged by Covid-19 has survived the pandemic, with remote work now being seen as something of an employee entitlement. Hybrid work – workdays distributed between home and office – would seem to be a healthy compromise, but even there, there is disagreement over how many days of each would constitute a fair balance.

These uncomfortable details are borne out by a report cited in this newspaper this week. It notes that most workers in Singapore have begun returning to their workplaces, but there remains a gap between how many remote days employees expect and bosses are willing to offer. About 79 per cent of Singapore workers are showing up on mandated days, more than the global average of 75 per cent, but discord between employers and workers over the callback in the past year continues to simmer. Coming into the office more than four days a week elicits unhappiness among many.

This is a problematic attitude. Admittedly, working from home is convenient for employees. They save on travelling time and money, enjoy a degree of privacy outside the intrusive bustle of the office, and eat meals that are prepared to their liking. Importantly, employees who prefer to work from home would argue that they do not contribute any less to their companies thereby. Had they done so, work from home would have been consigned to the dustbin of Covid-19 history. That it survives is proof that the well-being of their firms does not depend on their returning to office. However, the counterpoint to this argument would be that if employers desire presence in the office, it must be for a reason. For instance, the social fabric of an organisation might well depend on the degree of face-to-face contact sustained among employees. Clearly, some companies would depend more on such contact than would other firms. In that event, the case for which would have to be made out by appropriately trained human resources personnel, workers would owe it to their company to be in the office when required.

There is no single formula for what constitutes hybrid work. What is important is that employees and employers remain on the same economic page where the nature of work is concerned. Employers must not be constrained by unrealistic expectations in deciding how to keep their companies profitable. Working from home is fine, but there must be work.