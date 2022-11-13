Gardens that have become a Singapore icon

On its 10th anniversary, Gardens by the Bay has already become an icon. As a top horticultural destination, it has welcomed more than 89 million visitors from around the world. It is also a domestic treasure, having attracted 8.3 million local resident visitors in 2021, its highest local visitorship. As the second national garden after the Botanics, it has transformed prime land in the heart of the city into lush, green space. That effort will be extended through the development of the Bay East Gardens into a waterfront garden, embodying the evolution of Singapore from being a garden city and then a city in a garden to becoming a city in nature.

These are driving concepts in the spatial organisation of an island city-state dominated by the concrete skyline of its commercial and social existence – the Central Business District in particular, and the Housing Board heartland in which the vast majority of its citizens live. Singapore’s land-use planning seeks to include green breathing spaces so that residents do not feel hemmed in by concrete.