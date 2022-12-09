The Straits Times says

Gains, risks of China’s Covid-19 pivot

Updated
37 sec ago
Published
59 sec ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The significant easing of controls to combat Covid-19 in China, which followed weeks of widespread protests in major cities, will be widely welcomed both internally and outside the country. But the re-opening that follows could lead to new risks and challenges.

After a partial easing of restrictions in November, China’s government announced a new 10-point plan on Dec 7, which effectively ended the zero-Covid policy that it had pursued since the start of the pandemic. Notably, mass testing and draconian quarantine requirements will stop, asymptomatic and mild cases will be able to isolate at home and entry into most public venues will no longer need proof of a negative test result.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top