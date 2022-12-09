Gains, risks of China’s Covid-19 pivot

The significant easing of controls to combat Covid-19 in China, which followed weeks of widespread protests in major cities, will be widely welcomed both internally and outside the country. But the re-opening that follows could lead to new risks and challenges.

After a partial easing of restrictions in November, China’s government announced a new 10-point plan on Dec 7, which effectively ended the zero-Covid policy that it had pursued since the start of the pandemic. Notably, mass testing and draconian quarantine requirements will stop, asymptomatic and mild cases will be able to isolate at home and entry into most public venues will no longer need proof of a negative test result.