G-7’s climate stance a risky bet

Last weekend’s Group of Seven (G-7) climate, energy and environment ministers’ meeting in Japan showed that the world’s richest nations remain conflicted on tackling the climate crisis. In the final communique from the meeting in Sapporo, the G-7 recognised the need to phase out fossil fuels – the main source of emissions heating up the planet – and the need to limit global warming. And they set ambitious targets for new solar and offshore wind capacity by 2030. Yet they also left the door open to new gas projects under certain conditions and supported lower carbon technologies that will still rely on fossil fuels. Stability of gas supplies, disrupted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is a primary concern for the group.

Yet the climate crisis looms as a far larger long-term problem. And tackling it means unleashing tens of trillions of dollars to rebuild the world’s energy and transport systems towards zero emissions. This is not happening. The world’s richest nations are still placing economic growth and energy security, largely underpinned by fossil fuels, above concerted climate action. Japan, for example, wants to expand investments in liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia.