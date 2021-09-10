The Straits Times says
G-20 must push ahead with 'Rome Pact'
One of the key outcomes from the two-day meeting of the health ministers of the Group of 20 (G-20) in Rome, which ended over the weekend, was a message of cooperation and solidarity in the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Albeit belated, the so-called Rome Pact was a welcome signal of a greater willingness to ensure more equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to poorer countries with a view to achieving a global vaccination rate of 40 per cent by the end of this year. But the means of reaching this ambitious goal were left largely unaddressed.