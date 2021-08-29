Fresh hope for hard-hit tourism sector

Singapore's cautious reopening of borders must be welcome news for a hard-hit tourism sector. Visitor arrivals fell by 85.7 per cent last year and tourism receipts plunged 78.4 per cent in the first three quarters of last year. Like many other sectors, travel companies have had to speed up digitalisation plans and turn to hybrid programmes to keep going as countries closed their borders. Yet there were silver linings in the dark cloud of the pandemic.

More than 3,000 workers in the tourism and lifestyle sectors have enrolled in career conversion programmes to learn new skills which will serve them well as travel slowly resumes. Without foreign travellers to cater to, travel companies have had to tailor their offerings to pitch to locals instead. This served a dual purpose as Singaporeans got to rediscover their backyard while travel companies found an alternative income stream. Having to repackage their offerings for pickier customers on home turf probably also helped sharpen these companies' offerings.