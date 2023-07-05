France deserves better than this

The police shooting of Nahel, a 17-year-old with Algerian and Moroccan parents, in the Nanterre suburb of Paris led to several nights of unrest that spread to Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Strasbourg and Lille, among 220 French towns and cities. Looters ransacked dozens of shops and torched 2,000 vehicles. Widespread police deployments and numerous arrests have slowed the momentum of destruction, and it will but be a matter of time before France returns to normal. The restoration of law and order is to be welcomed, of course, not least because the rioting affected the lives and livelihoods of thousands of French citizens who were not responsible in any way for the fatal shooting of the teenager.

However, it would be a tragedy if France did not act on the deeper social and economic reasons for the riots and chose to treat them merely as a law and order problem. France has much to be proud of as a sanctuary for immigrants who have settled there or are attracted to it by the degree of religious, personal and intellectual freedom that it affords to all its citizens. However, there are also accusations of racial discrimination, police violence and systemic racism within law enforcement agencies – accusations made by human rights groups and by many who live in the low-income, racially mixed suburbs that ring major cities.