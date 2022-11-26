Fossil fuels challenge for climate talks

United Nations climate conferences are always fraught affairs. The recently concluded COP27 talks in Egypt were no different. These marathon negotiations involve nearly 200 nations and climate change, for most, if not all, is really about economic policy and preserving national interests. Which explains why these meetings can seem to achieve little despite the headline-grabbing presence of world leaders, ministers and thousands of delegates.

Yet, these events are vital in setting the global tone for climate action, not just for governments but also for businesses. The 2015 Paris Agreement enshrined the target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and the aim of limiting global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels. This has set in motion a global focus by governments and businesses on achieving these targets and ushering in investments in green energy, energy efficiency, electric vehicles as well as green finance and stringent climate risk reporting regulations.