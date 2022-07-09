The Straits Times says

Foreign interference has no place here

Provisions to counter hostile information campaigns, spelt out in the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act, came into effect on Thursday. The legislation, which Parliament passed last October, provides measures to prevent, detect and disrupt foreign interference in Singapore's domestic politics conducted through such campaigns and the use of local proxies. Provisions to counter foreign interference using local proxies will come into force later. The new law is a strong reiteration by the authorities of the long-held position that politics here remains for Singaporeans only.

Hostile information campaigns may take the form of foreign actors seeking to manipulate domestic politics, including through covert and deceptive means, to undermine Singapore's political sovereignty and harm its social cohesion. In recent times, the threat of foreign interference has risen in potential and severity because of the Internet and social media. According to the authorities, those platforms have contributed to the increasing ease, sophistication and impunity with which hostile foreign actors are able to carry out their campaigns.

