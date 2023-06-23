Fixing the cracks in global finance

“The global financial system... is simply not fit for purpose,” said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutierrez recently. While this diagnosis could have been made after many past economic crises, it is especially true in the post-pandemic era. In 2022, the UN Development Programme flagged a decline in human development in nine out of 10 countries in the world, amid sharp increases in poverty and inequality. Debt distress has intensified, and more frequent climate shocks have laid bare the vulnerabilities that many, especially poor, countries face.

It is against this backdrop that France on Thursday started hosting an international summit for a new global financing pact. It is part of a series of major international events that will be held in 2023, including the Group of 20 and the Sustainable Development Goals Summits in September and the UN Climate Change Conference in November.