Smart Ageing

Finding the right-size home in your silver years

Downsizing is gaining acceptance among empty nesters and those seeking financial flexibility. But before making a move, there are other options and factors to consider.

Lee Su Shyan
Associate Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago
Last year, a friend mentioned that he and the missus were moving to  a condo after the sale of their  landed property. “What, you’re  giving up your beautiful garden?” I  asked. Not long after that, another  friend moved to an HDB flat after  selling her condo. Both my friends  are in their 60s and I was surprised  that they were willing to give up  the homes in which they had lived  for more than two decades.  

What struck me was that these  were pre-emptive moves, not  driven by any urgent imperative.  Financially, my friends are  comfortable enough to continue  living in their properties as they  are either semi-retired or only  recently retired. Health-wise, both  are active and mobile.  

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 30, 2022, with the headline Finding the right-size home in your silver years. Subscribe

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

