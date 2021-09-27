The Straits Times says

Family violence has no place at home

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Taskforce on Family Violence was set up in February last year to develop a comprehensive understanding of the family violence landscape in Singapore, and to bring together various stakeholders to develop recommendations. Comprising members from social service agencies, non-governmental organisations, the courts, hospitals and government agencies, the task force engaged other stakeholders to support both survivors and perpetrators of family violence better. Its recommendations, which were released last week, focus on the need to intervene upstream to prevent the occurrence of such violence and, at the same time, address downstream concerns and pain-points if violence does take place.

The four main thrusts of the proposals are to increase awareness, strengthen societal attitudes against family violence, and enhance preventive efforts for those at risk; make it easier for survivors and the community to report family violence and get immediate help; strengthen protection and support for survivors to reduce their risk of being harmed again; and increase the accountability of perpetrators and strengthen their rehabilitation. This is a holistic approach to a problem that often remains under the surface because the family is considered private space into which public intervention should be minimal. But perpetrators of family violence cannot be allowed to hide behind the privilege of privacy.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 