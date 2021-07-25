The Sunday Times says

Exercise, volunteering help in trying times

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Singapore has reverted to phase two (heightened alert) and the mental toll from the battle with the coronavirus has come to the fore. Even the hardiest Singaporeans must admit to some degree of fatigue from more than a year of circuit breaker, travel bans and reduced human contact.

While mental health has seldom been top of mind here, the stresses and strains caused by the pandemic cannot be discounted as the world heads into the second year of fighting this disease. Suicide prevention centre Samaritans of Singapore recently released its suicide statistics for last year which showed a 26 per cent increase in the number of people aged 60 and above who killed themselves.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 