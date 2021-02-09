Ensuring festivities usher in better times

The speed with which vaccines are coming on to the world market is cause for cautious optimism in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines inaugurated the momentum of global inoculation efforts, but those European, American and Chinese varieties are being joined rapidly by others. There is the British shot developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Sputnik V was greeted with initial scepticism outside Russia, but the vaccine is being seen now as constituting arguably the country's biggest scientific breakthrough since the Soviet era, with countries lining up for supplies. The more vaccines there are on the market to meet global demand, the sooner the retreat of the pandemic will begin in earnest.

Unfortunately, the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants of the coronavirus, which appear to spread more swiftly than others, may complicate inoculation drives to an extent. The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, for example, appears to offer only limited protection against the South African mutation of the virus. So it would be premature to celebrate the arrival of a vaccinated world. More than 119 million doses have been administered globally, but studies show it could take seven years to fortify 75 per cent of the world's population against the disease. Population size and density, the administrative reach and efficiency of the national health authorities, and the degree of financial access to commercially priced vaccines will determine the pace of the global inoculation drive. In South-east Asia itself, the logistical challenges of covering a demography of 650 million people, spread out across packed cities, far-flung towns and dense jungles, are compounded by regulatory bottlenecks. Hence the need for caution as a coronaviral world goes from one year to the next.