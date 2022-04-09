The Straits Times says

Enabling women's careers in critical fields

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Efforts to get more women into the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) received encouraging support from Manpower Minister Tan See Leng's personal contribution of $1 million this week. He made the announcement at a forum commemorating the first anniversary of Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Promotion of Women in Engineering, Research and Science (Powers) programme, which aims to close the gender gap in such career fields. The programme facilitates creating a supportive ecosystem, conducts research to address diversity barriers, and provides education and skills training for career advancement in Stem fields.

It is an excellent example of the role a university can and should play to reduce gender differences in such fields, which are crucial for Singapore's development. Unfortunately, according to a Powers programme survey, only 58 per cent of women who graduate with Stem diplomas or degrees went on to work in a related field, compared with 70 per cent of men with the same qualifications. This is in spite of women and men expressing equal interest in Stem-related careers.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 09, 2022, with the headline Enabling women's careers in critical fields. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top