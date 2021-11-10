Easing the Covid-19 brakes just a touch

The slew of measures announced on Monday reflects an attempt by the authorities to further ease curbs on social activities but to balance that with a tougher stance towards those whose actions are not helping in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. From today, fully vaccinated people from the same household can dine out in groups of up to five. But anyone who attempts to flout the rules by pretending to be from the same household, and food and beverage outlets that do not implement necessary checks, will face strict action. More activities will also resume in schools and institutions of higher learning, along with a pilot programme for the resumption of activities such as team sports and selected meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions for fully vaccinated persons, subject to certain additional requirements.

The opening of a vaccinated travel lane (VTL) between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Nov 29 will allow those who are fully vaccinated to travel quarantine-free between Singapore and Malaysia. This will be welcomed by many whose lives and livelihoods straddle the two nations. Indeed, the decision, which stems from the success of vaccination programmes in both countries, will help revive the two closely connected economies and deepen bilateral relations. VTLs with Finland and Sweden, and relaxed border measures for those arriving from Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines, among other countries, will also go towards restoring Changi's hub status, and visitors will give a much-needed boost to the hard-hit hotel, travel and retail sectors.