Don't let politics get in the way of sport

The Olympic Winter Games early next year are proving to be more divisive than imagined as they draw near. The United States, Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand - coincidentally all members of the Five Eyes Alliance that share intelligence - have announced a partial boycott of the Games in Beijing. Athletes will compete but there will be no government representatives. This group is protesting against alleged human rights abuses in China, notably against minority Uighur Muslims. Asian nations are decidedly more circumspect. Of America's partners in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, Japan may not send ministers to attend the event but will likely be represented by the president of the organising committee of the Tokyo Games. India does not seem to be considering a boycott of any form.

The Western world's diplomatic boycott comes after recent top-level contacts between the US and China that held out the promise of a thaw in their frosty relations. Hence, Washington's move is disappointing because high-level visits by officials to the Games could have furthered the entente. Key international organisations are steering clear of the controversy. The International Olympic Committee says it remains neutral politically and levels of participation are decisions for individual governments to make. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also attend. France has also dismissed the boycott call.