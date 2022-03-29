Dip in job discrimination a positive sign

Eight per cent of resident workers faced workplace discrimination last year, a sharp fall from the 24 per cent who reported instances of discrimination in 2018, a survey by the Manpower Ministry has found. The proportion of those who reported discrimination during their job search fell from 43 per cent to 25 per cent. Among those who reported being discriminated against at work due to personal attributes, the most common reason cited was their age, with those aged 40 and older bearing the brunt. Other attributes listed were pregnancy, mental health conditions, race, gender, nationality and disability. Incidents of discrimination were mainly related to career development, salary and promotion.

The dip in reported discrimination is welcome news, and can be attributed to increased awareness of fair workplace practices and a tighter labour market. Much effort has been put in by the authorities to correct stereotypes, raise awareness and promote fair employment practices in the last three years. Manpower shortages have meant that employers focused on looking for candidates with the right skill sets, and placed less emphasis on employing within a certain demographic. Another positive sign was that just under 3 per cent of job seekers reported discrimination due to their mental health conditions. This shows a greater awareness of and empathy for mental health conditions among employers.