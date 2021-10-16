Digitalisation continues to transform lives

Widespread recognition of the crucial role of digitalisation for economic recovery has emerged as one of the key findings of one of the largest surveys of Asean youth conducted by the World Economic Forum and Singapore-based Sea, which owns e-commerce platform Shopee and digital financial services firm SeaMoney. Nearly 86,000 people in six countries were surveyed in July and August for the Asean Digital Generation Survey: Pathway To Asean's Inclusive Digital Transformation And Recovery report. A resounding 85 per cent of the respondents and 87 per cent of the micro, small and medium enterprise entrepreneurs surveyed saw digitalisation as the way forward for economic recovery.

This is good news, of course. If anything, the pace of digitalisation needs to increase and be sustained as the coronavirus pandemic becomes the global new normal. It would be extremely unfortunate if people in Asean, or elsewhere, were to regress to pre-digital economic thinking and behaviour once the immediate and heightened threat of Covid-19 has subsided. Businesses and individuals around the world largely have internalised the notion that digitalisation contributes not only to productivity and efficiency but also to socio-economic development in the broadest sense. Indeed, so ingrained has this thinking become that the focus of international development organisations has shifted from arguing for digitalisation to warning of the dangers of the digital divide, which could occur were the digitally-enabled to believe and hence support public policies that assume that everyone has access to the digital world. What Covid-19 did was to transform push into shove and force businesses small and large to embrace digital technology to beat the physical distancing and social dislocation that resulted from the pandemic.