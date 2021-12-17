Digital trade gets another boost

By concluding two digital trade agreements in rapid succession in recent weeks, Singapore has expanded the potential for the growth of its digital economy, which will bring new benefits to companies here as well as enhance Singapore's attractiveness as an investment destination. The Korea-Singapore Digital Partnership Agreement concluded on Wednesday and the United Kingdom-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement reached on Dec 9 follow similar agreements that Singapore had concluded earlier with Chile and New Zealand as well as Australia.

All of these agreements have features that will ease many of the pain points that companies as well as consumers encounter in traditional trade as well as open up new opportunities for both. First, they will enable e-invoicing systems to be inter-operable: e-invoices from Singapore will be accepted by the other countries and vice-versa, which will shorten invoice processing times and enable faster payments, as well as boost the e-payments industry. Trade documents such as bills of lading will also be electronically processed, speeding up transactions and reducing costs. Second, the agreements prohibit the localisation of data, which will allow companies to choose where they store their data and they will not be forced to pay expensive data storage costs in any partner country to do business there.