The Straits Times says
Digital trade gets another boost
By concluding two digital trade agreements in rapid succession in recent weeks, Singapore has expanded the potential for the growth of its digital economy, which will bring new benefits to companies here as well as enhance Singapore's attractiveness as an investment destination.
The Korea-Singapore Digital Partnership Agreement concluded on Wednesday and the United Kingdom-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement reached on Dec 9 follow similar agreements that Singapore had concluded earlier with Chile and New Zealand as well as Australia.