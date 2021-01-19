Different approaches can lift workers

They deliver food, care for the sick, and remove and dispose of our rubbish, but it has taken a pandemic to drive home the importance of their role. Two in three respondents in a recent survey agree that their perceptions of essential workers have "improved a lot" or "improved a little" since Covid-19 started. But applauding them is not enough; essential workers here and around the world have long been taken for granted, with many languishing at the bottom of the income ladder. A key challenge has been to lift the wages of such vulnerable workers. Doing so is in the interest of a cohesive society, and Singapore can tap the spirit of solidarity demonstrated during Covid-19 to push ahead and do better for them.

The challenge is made harder by the fact that unlike other advanced countries where median wages have stagnated, middle-income Singaporeans have continued to pull ahead. This means that lower-income Singaporeans at the 20th percentile of the income ladder, despite seeing real incomes increase over the last decade, are playing a game of catch-up. Ensuring that they do not fall behind requires a combination of approaches and not just a minimum wage model. These include expanding the Progressive Wage Model, or "minimum wage-plus"; Workfare - in effect a negative income tax to boost the incomes of low-wage workers; and economic strategies to create jobs and ensure Singapore stays competitive.

Rather than aggregate employment or averages, the context of each labour market matters. In Singapore, it is the older generation who are the group of greatest concern. Half of the bottom 10 per cent of workers are above the age of 55, and of these, two-thirds did not complete secondary school. This is why a targeted sectoral approach to raising their pay, together with skills upgrading, means that these workers do not just get a minimum wage but also maximum employment. It also tries to avoid a situation that some countries face after implementing a minimum wage model - which is a flattening of the wage profile within the firm as employers try to cut costs. As people are held at that minimum wage for a long time, they become demotivated.

But the issues faced by mature workers are not limited to a mismatch in skills. With the exception of a small number of specialised jobs, there can never be a perfect match of skills. The onus is also on employers to be willing to hire, reskill and upskill such workers, who already come with years of experience. This is why recent government co-payment initiatives such as the Jobs Growth Incentive have been tilted towards mature workers. But until there is a sea change in employers' attitudes, it may be useful to consider whether such schemes should be extended or even made permanent, in order to provide a safety net for the rapidly greying workforce.