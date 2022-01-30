The Sunday Times says

Determined community spirit for Tiger year

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the fall of Singapore to the Japanese during World War II. As the historic event slowly recedes from living memory, the National Museum of Singapore is grappling with ways to record and commemorate its impact and legacy. Dislocations: Memory And Meaning Of The Fall Of Singapore, 1942, which opened at the museum yesterday, offers some moving artefacts from ordinary men and women who experienced the trauma of war first-hand.

The events of the fall and Japanese Occupation seem far away for most Singaporeans today. But there are parallels to be drawn with the present day. As many prepare to celebrate another muted Chinese New Year because of the pandemic, the exhibition is a good reminder of how people here banded together to battle an existential threat to Singapore. The island might have been a British colony, not yet a state. But its population, comprising immigrants from far-flung countries, volunteered as soldiers and nurses to defend this place they called home. Some gave their lives in the battle, and many emerged unutterably changed.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 30, 2022, with the headline Determined community spirit for Tiger year. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top