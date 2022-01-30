Determined community spirit for Tiger year

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the fall of Singapore to the Japanese during World War II. As the historic event slowly recedes from living memory, the National Museum of Singapore is grappling with ways to record and commemorate its impact and legacy. Dislocations: Memory And Meaning Of The Fall Of Singapore, 1942, which opened at the museum yesterday, offers some moving artefacts from ordinary men and women who experienced the trauma of war first-hand.

The events of the fall and Japanese Occupation seem far away for most Singaporeans today. But there are parallels to be drawn with the present day. As many prepare to celebrate another muted Chinese New Year because of the pandemic, the exhibition is a good reminder of how people here banded together to battle an existential threat to Singapore. The island might have been a British colony, not yet a state. But its population, comprising immigrants from far-flung countries, volunteered as soldiers and nurses to defend this place they called home. Some gave their lives in the battle, and many emerged unutterably changed.