Detection system helps animals, humans

Urban Singapore may not be the likeliest candidate for a roadway animal detection system, given the scarcity of big land animals here. But land-starved Singapore is home to a surprisingly diverse animal population, from sambar deer and pangolins to macaques and wild boar. As urban development puts pressure on nature reserves, clashes between humans and wildlife are inevitable. There has been a fair number of recorded cases of animals causing or being involved in traffic accidents on roads and expressways.

The National Parks Board (NParks) has been systematically tackling such issues with a science-based approach that also takes into account the practicalities of Singapore's dense urban landscape. The animal detection system in Rifle Range Road is the second to be installed after one in Old Upper Thomson Road proved to be effective in detecting animals and helping motorists watch out for wildlife. NParks is broadening its species recovery efforts to 160 species by 2030, up from the current 120, so there is a pressing need to find ways for everyone to co-exist. The board is well aware of this and is conducting two studies about the public's perception of wildlife which will guide its policies on managing human-wildlife interactions.