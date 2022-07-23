The Straits Times says

Delicate balancing act on cost of living

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Singapore faces a delicate trade-off between allowing exchange rates to rise to mitigate cost-of-living concerns, and the need to avoid exports becoming uncompetitive. This week's announcement by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) draws attention to how global inflationary trends have been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war. For example, the conflict, which is likely to be prolonged, has disrupted grain exports from the two countries, which make up 25 per cent of global exports of wheat and barley, and 14 per cent of corn. Since these grains are used in many kinds of foodstuff, their prices, too, are rising. Rice prices have begun to increase as rice is substituted for wheat.

MAS notes that imported inflation has added to price pressures significantly. Import prices facing Singapore surged by 27 per cent in May this year, compared with the same period last year. Then, a combination of domestic and external factors led to a significant rise in inflation here. Core inflation picked up to 3.6 per cent year on year in May, while consumer price index (all items) inflation, which includes private transport and accommodation costs, rose to 5.6 per cent year on year in May. Singaporeans across the board are feeling the pinch of rising prices. While attendant to their needs, the Government seeks to ensure that fiscal support does not stimulate the economy in a way that exacerbates inflationary pressures.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 23, 2022, with the headline Delicate balancing act on cost of living. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top