Decisive steps to living with Covid-19

Singapore has taken measured but decisive steps forward towards living with the coronavirus pandemic by announcing, among other things, that group size limits will go up to 10 people, and masks will no longer be mandatory in outdoor settings from Tuesday. Up to 75 per cent of employees who can work from home will be allowed to return to their workplaces. Also, capacity limits for larger events and settings with more than 1,000 people will be increased to 75 per cent as well. These decisions represent a major milestone on Singapore's Covid-19 journey, and one which has been greeted enthusiastically by businesses and different segments of the population.

The easing of social restrictions by way of doing away with the once-mandatory wearing of masks would affect all Singaporeans, although masks will still be required in indoor settings. Diners and the food and beverage outlets that depend on their patronage will cheer the green light given for larger groups to dine in, and for the sale and consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm. The resumption of live performances will help musicians revive professional lives left in limbo by two years of Covid-19. The decision to let all vaccinated travellers enter quarantine-free, and the abolishing of Vaccinated Travel Lane flights, from April 1 will do much to restore Singapore's position as a travel hub. From the same date, those who are fully vaccinated will also be able to travel freely between Singapore and Malaysia by land without testing or quarantine. That resumption will accelerate social and economic activity and ties between two close neighbours and is a move residents on both sides have long awaited.