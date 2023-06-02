‘De-risking’ risks collateral damage

Amid continuing geopolitical tensions, “de-risking” – as opposed to the less benign-sounding concept of “decoupling” – has become the new official buzzword to describe how the United States and the European Union plan to approach their relationship with China. But as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong pointed out at the Nikkei Forum in Japan in May, it could have “unintended consequences” – many of them unpleasant.

From various statements by US and EU officials, de-risking appears to mean reducing dependence on any one country for necessary products, preventing the spread to China of technologies with security implications, including semiconductors and related equipment, addressing issues around cyber security and the misuse of data as well as screening inward investments from China.