Cycling on to a greener future

The latest expansion of Singapore’s cycling network is an incremental but important contribution to making the transport sector greener and more sustainable. There are now another 6km of cycling paths in the Central Business District (CBD) to link popular areas such as the Marina Barrage with transport nodes and workplaces. The new cycling paths connect workplaces and amenities to MRT stations, including those on the new Thomson-East Coast Line, and places such as Tanjong Pagar Plaza, Lau Pa Sat, Market Street Hawker Centre and Hong Lim Complex.

To preserve the character of the Central Area, the cycling paths, which are mostly on tiled surfaces, are demarcated with cyclist logos, and solid or dashed red or yellow lines on existing or widened pavements. For safer and more convenient commuting experiences for both pedestrians and cyclists, the Land Transport Authority widened existing signalised crossings and implemented new crossings along the paths. Both ease and safety of travel have been maximised.